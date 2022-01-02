Kuxhausen leads N. Colorado over S. Utah 91-81

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)Dru Kuxhausen scored a season-high 25 points as Northern Colorado topped Southern Utah 91-81 on Saturday night.

Bodie Hume added 20 points for the Bears. Hume also had nine rebounds.

Daylen Kountz had 18 points for Northern Colorado (8-7, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), which broke its six-game road losing streak. Matt Johnson II added 16 points.

Maizen Fausett scored a season-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Thunderbirds (9-5, 3-1). John Knight III added 14 points and nine assists. Aanen Moody had 14 points.

