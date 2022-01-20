Lamar carries Kansas City over North Dakota St. 80-77

NCAA Basketball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Arkel Lamar matched his career high with a season-high 24 points as Kansas City narrowly beat North Dakota State 80-77 on Thursday night.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Kansas City (9-8, 3-3 Summit League). Evan Gilyard II added 12 points.

Rocky Kreuser scored a season-high 27 points and had eight rebounds for the Bison (11-7, 3-3). Sam Griesel added 23 points and seven rebounds.

