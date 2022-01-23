Land carries St. Francis (Pa.) past Sacred Heart 85-74

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Maxwell Land tied his career high with 20 points as St. Francis (Pa.) beat Sacred Heart 85-74 on Sunday.

Myles Thompson had 17 points and six assists for St. Francis (Pa.) (7-12, 3-5 Northeast Conference). Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 15 points. Marlon Hargis had 13 points.

Aaron Clarke scored a career-high 26 points and had eight assists for the Pioneers (7-12, 3-3). Tyler Thomas added 12 points. Bryce Johnson had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51