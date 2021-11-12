Langford posts career high in B.C. win over Holy Cross

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON, Mass. (AP)Sophomore Demarr Langford Jr. scored 16 of his career-high 20 points in the first half and Boston College beat Holy Cross 85-55 on Friday night.

Boston College never trailed in building a 7-0 lead, extending it to 19-6 on a Langford dunk, and 49-27 at halftime. Langford finished 6-for-9 shooting.

T.J. Bickerstaff scored 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting for the Eagles (2-0), Jaeden Zackery 13, Makai Ashton-Langford 12, and Quinten Post 10.

Kyrell Luc scored 18 points for Holy Cross (1-1), Malcom Townsell scored 15 shooting 6 for 7 from the bench and Michael Rabinovich 11.

With the win, the Eagles reduced their deficit to 58-55 in the 113-game series that started in 1906. BC won 70-60 on Dec. 29, 2012; the last time the two teams met.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51