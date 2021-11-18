Langley carries UNC Greensboro past Green Bay 60-58

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Kobe Langley scored 16 points, including a layup with 3.4 seconds left, to lift UNC Greensboro to a 60-58 win over Green Bay on Thursday in the Jersey Mike’s Classic.

Kaleb Hunter and Mohammed Abdulsalam each had 10 points for UNC Greensboro (4-0). De’Monte Buckingham had 10 rebounds.

Donovan Ivory had 19 points and six rebounds for the Phoenix (0-3). Emmanuel Ansong added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

