Langley lifts UNC Greensboro past Wofford 58-54

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Kobe Langley scored 17 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.1 seconds left, and UNC Greensboro narrowly defeated Wofford 58-54 on Monday night.

Bas Leyte had 11 points for UNCG (10-5, 2-1 Southern Conference).

B.J. Mack had 18 points for the Terriers (9-7, 1-3). Ryan Larson added 11 points and Max Klesmit had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51