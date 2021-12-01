Lawrence carries Middle Tennessee past UT Martin 73-61

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday on FM-1716 approximately 3.8 miles south of the city of Tatum in Rusk County.

The investigators report shows that the driver of a 2005 Freightliner towing a semi-trailer was traveling north on FM-176 on the wrong side of the road. At the same time, a person driving a 2007 Chevrolet Z71 was traveling on FM-1716 in the southbound lane.