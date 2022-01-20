Lee scores 25 to carry Houston Baptist past UIW 68-65

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Darius Lee had a season-high 25 points plus 12 rebounds as Houston Baptist beat UIW 68-65 on Thursday night.

Lee’s two free throws with 28 seconds remaining gave Houston Baptist an eight-point cushion.

Jade Tse had 17 points for Houston Baptist (5-10, 1-4 Southland Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Johnny Hughes III had 21 points for the Cardinals (4-15, 1-4). Robert ”RJ” Glasper added 15 points. Josh Morgan had 10 points.

The Huskies leveled the season series against the Cardinals. UIW defeated Houston Baptist 60-50 on Jan. 8.

