Lee scores 32 to lift Davidson over Charlotte 75-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Hyunjung Lee scored a career-high 32 points as Davidson topped Charlotte 75-58 on Tuesday night.

Michael Jones had 18 points for Davidson (5-2), which won its fourth straight game.

Aly Khalifa had 18 points for the 49ers (3-3). Jahmir Young added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

