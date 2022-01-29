MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith combined to score 25 of their 40 points in the first half when No. 11 Baylor took a 30-point lead, Jordan Lewis had a triple-double and the Bears beat West Virginia 87-54 on Saturday.

Lewis had 10 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Baylor’s seventh triple-double and the first since Alexis Jones posted one against Oklahoma on Jan. 29, 2017. On her way, Lewis, an Alabama transfer, posted her fourth career double-double and her first at Baylor.

Egbo and Smith finished with 20 points each. Sarah Andrews added 15 points.

The Bears (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) have won five straight games and are now 10-0 in the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers led at 6-4 then were outscored 24-4 the rest of the opening quarter with Smith scoring 10 points. Smith had 13 points and Egbo 12 points for the Bears in the first half when they took a 51-21 lead on 64% shooting. Baylor finished at 57%.

Esmery Martinez was the only player in double figures with 13 points for West Virginia (10-8, 3-5), which shot 30%. KK Deans, the Mountaineers’ leading scorer at over 15 points a game, left with a leg injury six minutes into the game with two points.

Smith, the Bears’ leading scorer and rebounder, picked up a technical for her fourth foul with 6:20 left in the third quarter and didn’t return until there were six minutes remaining in the game. It didn’t matter as the Bears increased their lead by two to 30 during that interval.

Baylor is host to Oklahoma and West Virginia is at TCU, both on Wednesday.

—

