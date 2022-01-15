Lewis leads Jackson State to 75-64 win over Prairie View A&M

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Terence Lewis II scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures and Jackson State rolled to a 75-64 victory over Prairie View A&M in Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Lewis made 5 of 7 shots, all six of his free throws and grabbed seven rebounds for the Tigers (3-12, 1-3). Reserves Dyllan Taylor and freshman Chance Moore scored 14 and 12, respectively. Malachi Wideman added 12 points.

Jawaun Daniels and Jeremiah Gambrell scored 16 apiece and combined for 10 rebounds for the Panthers (1-12, 1-4),

