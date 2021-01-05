Lewis scores 19 to carry James Madison past FAU 79-70

It took over a month for Kentucky to win back-to-back games. But now that the Wildcats have some feel for winning, more help is on the way as they head to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Sophomore forward Keion Brooks Jr., Kentucky's only returning scholarship player from last season, has been medically cleared from a left leg injury and is expected to play against Florida (5-2, 2-1 in SEC).