Lewis sends Marquette past Northern Illinois 80-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP)Justin Lewis had 15 points as Marquette topped Northern Illinois 80-66 on Saturday night.

Tyler Kolek had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (6-1), who won their fourth straight at home. Stevie Mitchell added 11 points.

Keshawn Williams had 17 points for the Huskies (1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Zool Kueth added 14 points. Kaleb Thornton had 12 points and seven assists.

