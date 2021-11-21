Liddell leads Alabama St. over NC Central 80-74 in OT

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Gerald Liddell had a career-high 22 points plus 11 rebounds as Alabama State defeated North Carolina Central 80-74 in overtime on Saturday night.

Jordan O’Neal had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Alabama State (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Juan Reyna added 14 points. Isaiah Range had 11 points.

Randy Miller Jr. had 23 points for the Eagles (0-4), who have now lost four games in a row to start the season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

