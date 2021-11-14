Lilly Jr. lifts Brown past Central Connecticut 75-57

NCAA Basketball
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. had 22 points, making six 3-pointers, as Brown defeated Central Connecticut 75-57 on Sunday.

Lilly drained five 3s during a 32-4 run in the second half that shot the Bears from eight points down into a 64-44 lead in about nine minutes.

Paxson Wojcik had 12 points and six rebounds for Brown (2-1). Dan Friday added 11 points. Jaylan Gainey had eight rebounds and eight points.

Stephane Ayangma had 14 points for the Blue Devils (0-2). Ian Krishnan added 13 points. Andre Snoddy had seven rebounds.

