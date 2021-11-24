Linssen carries Saint Louis past Stephen F. Austin 79-68

RIVIERA MAYA, Cancun (AP)Marten Linssen had 19 points and eight rebounds as Saint Louis beat Stephen F. Austin 79-68 in the Cancun Challenge – Riviera Division championship game on Wednesday night.

Gibson Jimerson, named the Riviera Division MVP, had 19 points for Saint Louis (6-1), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Yuri Collins added 11 points. DeAndre Jones had 10 points.

Terrence Hargrove Jr., whose 11 points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Billikens, scored three on 1-for-6 shooting.

Sadaidriene Hall had 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Lumberjacks (4-2). David Kachelries added 12 points. Gavin Kensmil had 11 points.

