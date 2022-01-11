Lofton carries Saint Bonaventure past La Salle 80-76 in OT

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Kyle Lofton scored 18 points as Saint Bonaventure edged past La Salle 80-76 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Dominick Welch and Jaren Holmes added 17 points apiece for the Bonnies (9-3, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), while Osun Osunniyi chipped in 15. Welch also had eight rebounds, while Osunniyi posted 15 rebounds and four blocks.

Lofton hit a jumper with 32 seconds left in regulation to make it 70-all and, eventually, force overtime. La Salle’s Anwar Gill missed a potential winning shot as time expired.

Josh Nickelberry had 17 points for the Explorers (5-8, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Clifton Moore added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Anwar Gill had 10 points and seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51