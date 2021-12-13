Long Island-Brooklyn routs US Merchant Marine Academy 106-48

NCAA Basketball
NEW YORK (AP)Ty Flowers had 24 points and 15 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn easily defeated US Merchant Marine Academy 106-48 on Monday night.

Kyndall Davis had 16 points and six assists for Long Island (2-7). Isaac Kante added 14 points. Quion Burns had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

It was the first time this season Long Island-Brooklyn scored at least 100 points.

Kody Robinson had 10 points for the Division III Mariners. Blaine McDonough added seven rebounds.

