Long’s buzzer-beater lifts Old Dominion over Longwood 62-61

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Mekhi Long sank a jumper as time expired to lift Old Dominion to a 62-61 victory over Longwood on Friday.

Long finished with 16 points, six rebounds and four blocks to lead the Monarchs (3-4), while C.J. Keyser scored 12.

Justin Hill had 14 points for the Lancers (4-3). DeShaun Wade added 13 points.

