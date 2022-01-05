Loyer scores 25 to lead Davidson past Saint Joseph’s 88-73

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Foster Loyer had 25 points as Davidson won its 10th consecutive game, topping Saint Joseph’s 88-73 on Wednesday night.

Michael Jones had 18 points for Davidson (11-2, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hyunjung Lee added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Sam Mennenga had 13 points.

Dahmir Bishop and Jordan Hall each scored 17 points for the Hawks (7-6, 1-1). Jack Forrest had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51