Lufile carries Oral Roberts past Houston Baptist 85-67

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Elijah Lufile tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Oral Roberts to an 85-67 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

Max Abmas had 18 points for Oral Roberts (5-4). Trey Phipps added 14 points. DeShang Weaver had 12 points.

Darius Lee had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (2-5). Brycen Long added 18 points. Jade Tse had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

