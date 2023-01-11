STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP)Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk each hit 7 of 12 from 3-point range and Penn State tied its program record with 18 made 3s in the Nittany Lions’ 85-66 win over Indiana on Wednesday night.

Lundy scored 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting and Funk hit 8 of 13 from the field and finished with 23 points. Jalen Pickett had 12 points, five rebounds and eight assists for Penn State (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) and Evan Mahaffey also scored 12 points.

Lundy hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 22-7 run that culminated when Funk hit two 3s in a 48-second span, giving the Nittany Lions a 13-point lead late in the first half.

Trey Galloway made a layup that trimmed Indiana’s deficit to 41-36 but Funk answered with a 3-pointer for Penn State and the Hoosiers got no closer.

Trayce Jackson-Davis lead Indiana (10-6, 1-4) with 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Tamar Bates each scored 11 points and Galloway scored 10.

The Hoosiers have lost three in a row.

UP NEXT

Indiana returns home to play No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday

The Nittany Lions are off until Tuesday when they take on the Badgers in Madison

