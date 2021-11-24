Maddox Jr. leads Cal State Fullerton past N. Arizona 73-56

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Tray Maddox Jr. registered 14 points as Cal State Fullerton got past Northern Arizona 73-56 on Wednesday night.

E.J. Anosike had 13 points for Cal State Fullerton (3-3). Dante Maddox Jr. added 12 points. Vincent Lee had 11 points.

Jalen Cone had 11 points for the Lumberjacks (3-4). Spencer Roberts added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

