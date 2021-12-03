Madlock leads S.C. State past South Florida 65-64 at buzzer

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Antonio TJ Madlock made an off-balance, turnaround 3-pointer from the corner with a man in his face with one-tenth of a second on the clock to lead South Carolina State to a 65-64 win over South Florida on Friday night.

Madlock had 15 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Omer Croskey had 14 points for South Carolina State (2-7). Jemal Davis added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Caleb Murphy had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls (3-4). Jake Boggs added 16 points and three blocks. Russel Tchewa had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51