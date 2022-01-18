Mahan, Perry rescue UCF in overtime win over E. Carolina

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Brandon Mahan and Darius Perry scored 19 points apiece and UCF beat East Carolina 92-85 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Mahan’s 3-pointer with 4:34 left in the extra session gave the Knights (11-5, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) the lead for good. Perry’s 3 with 39 seconds left in overtime evened it at 72 to force overtime.

Perry distributed eight assists, Darius Johnson scored 16 and Dre Fuller Jr. 12. The Knights posted a season high 15 3s and distributed 23 assists.

Tristen Newton scored 27 points, Alanzo Frink scored 16 and RJ Felton 14 points for the Pirates (11-6, 2-3)

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51