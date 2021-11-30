Maldonado leads Wyoming past CSU Fullerton 79-66

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP)Hunter Maldonado had 21 points as Wyoming topped Cal State Fullerton 79-66 on Monday night.

Graham Ike had 17 points and nine rebounds for the unbeaten Cowboys (6-0). Xavier DuSell added 16 points, while Drake Jeffries scored 14.

E.J. Anosike had 19 points for the Titans (3-4). Jalen Harris added 14 points.

