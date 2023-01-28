ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Chris Manon totaled 23 points and 11 rebounds to guide Cornell to an 80-73 victory over Brown on Saturday.

Manon added three steals for the Big Red (15-5, 5-2 Ivy League). Greg Dolan finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Gray scored 11.

Paxson Wojcik led the way for the Bears (10-10, 3-4) with 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Kino Lilly Jr. added 17 points and four assists, while Aaron Cooley scored 11.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Friday. Cornell visits Princeton while Brown travels to play Dartmouth.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.