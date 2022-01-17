Marshall leads Tennessee State over Tennessee Tech 80-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Carlos Marshall Jr. had 19 points as Tennessee State got past Tennessee Tech 80-64 on Monday.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 18 points, Dedric Boyd chipped in 16 and Kassim Nicholson had 12 points for Tennessee State (7-10, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference).

Keishawn Davidson and Daniel Ramsey each had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (4-12, 1-2). Jr. Clay had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51