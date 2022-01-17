Martin scores 20 to lead FAU over Charlotte 96-67

Posted:

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Alijah Martin had 20 points as Florida Atlantic easily defeated Charlotte 96-67 on Monday.

Bryan Greenlee had 16 points for Florida Atlantic (9-8, 2-2 Conference USA). Vladislav Goldin and Michael Forrest each had 14 points.

Florida Atlantic posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Jahmir Young scored a career-high 30 points for the 49ers (9-6, 2-1), whose four-game win streak ended. Austin Butler added 13 points and eight rebounds.

