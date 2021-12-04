Martin scores 22 to carry Kansas City past Calvary 94-32

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Sam Martin had a career-high 22 points as Kansas City rolled past Calvary 94-32 on Saturday night.

Martin shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Anderson Kopp had 15 points for Kansas City (4-4). Timothy Barnes added 14 points. Jacob Johnson had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Evan Gilyard II, who led the Roos in scoring heading into the contest with 13.0 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).

Demetrius White-Thomas had 8 points for the Warriors.

