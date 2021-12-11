Maryland-Eastern Shore rolls over St. Mary’s (MD) 79-43

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)Nathaniel Pollard Jr. posted 16 points and eight rebounds as Maryland-Eastern Shore easily defeated St. Mary’s (MD) 79-43 on Saturday.

Dom London had 14 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore (5-5). Zion Styles added nine rebounds. Da’Shawn Phillip had six assists.

Gary Grant had 13 points for the Seahawks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51