Mashburn leads New Mexico past Montana State 81-78

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 21 points as New Mexico narrowly beat Montana State 81-78 on Saturday.

Gethro Muscadin had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for New Mexico (3-1). KJ Jenkins added 17 points. Javonte Johnson had seven rebounds.

Tyler Patterson had 16 points for the Bobcats (1-3). Jubrile Belo added 15 points and seven rebounds. Abdul Mohamed had 11 points.

