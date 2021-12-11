Mason scores 21, leads Abilene Christian over Drexel 73-56

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Coryon Mason matched his career high with 21 points and Abilene Christian rolled to a 73-56 victory over Drexel on Saturday night.

Mahki Morris had 11 points for the Wildcats (6-2), who have now won six straight games.

Lamar Oden Jr. had 12 points for the Dragons (4-5). Trevion Brown added 11 points and Mate Okros scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

