MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Trenton Massner’s 30 points led Western Illinois over South Dakota State 81-73 in overtime on Saturday.

The score was tied at 69 for the last 1:28 of regulation then the Leathernecks outscored the Jackrabbits 12-4 in overtime.

Massner also added nine rebounds and eight assists for the Leathernecks (14-8, 7-4 Summit League). Alec Rosner added 16 points and Quinlan Bennett scored 10.

Zeke Mayo finished with 27 points and six assists for the Jackrabbits (11-11, 6-4). Matt Dentlinger added 19 points, six rebounds and four assists for South Dakota State. Matthew Mims had 11 points.

