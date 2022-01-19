Mathon leads Boston U. over Loyola (MD) 67-50

NCAA Basketball
BALTIMORE (AP)Sukhmail Mathon scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Walter Whyte scored 15 to lift Boston University to a 67-50 win over Loyola (MD) on Wednesday night.

Caelan Jones added 15 points and Javante McCoy had 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Boston University (12-8, 3-4 Patriot League).

Cam Spencer had 19 points for the Greyhounds (11-7, 5-2), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Loyola scored a season-low 16 points before halftime.

Loyola beat Boston University 66-58 on Jan. 7.

