Mathon lifts Boston University over Gordon College 85-61

BOSTON (AP)Sukhmail Mathon recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Boston University to an 85-61 win over Gordon College on Friday.

Javante McCoy had 19 points with four 3-pointers for Boston University (1-1). Walter Whyte added 13 points.

Michael Makiej had 14 points for the Division III Fighting Scots. Garrett Sattazahn added 11 points. Parker Omslaer had four blocks.

