Maye scores 18 to carry NC A&T over Greensboro 77-69

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Tyler Maye came off the bench to score 18 points to carry North Carolina A&T to a 77-69 win over Greensboro on Thursday night.

Maye hit 8 of 10 shots and grabbed seven rebounds.

Marcus Watson had 13 points for North Carolina A&T (1-3), David Beatty scored 10 and Kameron Langley distributed six assists.

Matthew Brown had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Pride.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51