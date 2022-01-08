Mayo carries South Dakota St. past South Dakota 84-65

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Zeke Mayo had a season-high 21 points, making 5 of 6 3-pointers, as South Dakota State beat South Dakota 84-65 on Saturday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for South Dakota State (13-4, 4-0 Summit League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Luke Appel added 13 points. Douglas Wilson had 10 points.

Mason Archambault had 16 points for the Coyotes (7-7, 0-3). Hunter Goodrick added 15 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51