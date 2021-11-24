Mballa scores 29 to lead Buffalo over Illinois St. 106-90

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RIVIERA MAYA, Cancun (AP)Josh Mballa had a career-high 29 points as Buffalo got past Illinois State 106-90 in the Cancun Challenge – Riviera Division on Wednesday night.

Jeenathan Williams had 17 points and five assists for Buffalo (3-2). David Skogman added a caree-high 17 points. Ronaldo Segu had 17 points and eight assists as the Bulls set a Cancun Challenge record for points in a win.

Buffalo shot 53% in the win, making 40 of 76 from the floor, 12 of 20 from distance. The Bulls scored 56 points in the paint and won the rebounding battle, 41-30.

Kendall Lewis had 22 points for the Redbirds (2-4). Sy Chatman added 21 points. Antonio Reeves had 17 points and Josiah Strong 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51