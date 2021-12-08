McBride scores 19 to carry E. Michigan over Niagara 60-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Bryce McBride came off the bench to score 19 points to carry Eastern Michigan to a 60-58 win over Niagara on Wednesday night.

Jordon Cintron stole the ball with 11 seconds left but after a timeout Julian Mackey missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left for Niagara.

Monty Scott had 11 points for Eastern Michigan (4-5), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Colin Golson Jr. added 11 points.

Marcus Hammond had 17 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (3-6). Greg Kuakumensah added 13 points. Julian Mackey had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51