McCoy carries Boston University past George Washington 56-54

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)Javante McCoy scored 17 points and his two foul shots with 1:31 to play sent Boston University past George Washington 56-54 on Wednesday night.

Neither team scored again after McCoy’s foul shots. Sukhmail Mathon also scored 17 for the Terriers (6-3) Malcolm Chimezie grabbed seven rebounds.

James Bishop had 23 points for the Colonials (2-7) and Ricky Lindo Jr. added 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Joe Bamisile, who entered as Colonials;s second-leading scorer at 14 points per game, shot 2 for 11 and scored 5.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51