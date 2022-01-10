McCoy scores 25 to lift Boston U. over American 79-53

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)Javante McCoy had 25 points as Boston University easily defeated American 79-53 on Monday night.

Sukhmail Mathon had 19 points for Boston University (11-6, 2-2 Patriot League). Walter Whyte added 17 points.

American totaled 24 points in the second half, a season low.

Matt Rogers had 13 points for the Eagles (4-10, 0-2). Josh Alexander added 12 points. Colin Smalls had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51