McEwen scores 21 to carry Weber St. past Duquesne 63-59

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koby McEwen had 21 points as Weber State narrowly defeated Duquesne 63-59 on Monday night.

Dillon Jones had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Weber State (2-0). Cody Carlson added 10 points. Jamison Overton had three blocks.

Jackie Johnson III had 27 points for the Dukes (1-2). Kevin Easley Jr. added 10 points. Tre Williams had nine rebounds.

Amir Spears, the Dukes’ leading scorer at 16 points per game, scored two points.

