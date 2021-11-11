McGee leads Morgan State past Penn State-Allegheny 126-71

NCAA Basketball
BALTIMORE (AP)Keith McGee scored a career-high 27 points as Morgan State rolled past Penn State-Allegheny 126-71 on Thursday night.

McGee shot 12 for 13 from the field and had eight steals.

Lagio Grantsaan added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Morgan State (2-0). De’Torrion Ware had 17 points and six rebounds.

Stalin Oaks had 12 points for the Nittany Lions. Isiah Edmundson and Bryce Phillips added 11 points apiece.

