McGhee, Robinson carry Liberty over Stetson 75-59

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DELAND, Fla. (AP)Darius McGhee and Shiloh Robinson scored 16 points apiece and Liberty beat Stetson 75-59 on Tuesday night in an ASUN Conference opener for both teams.

Kyle Rode added 12 points for the Flames (10-6, 1-0) and Keegan McDowell and Brody Peebles each scored 11.

Rob Perry scored 18 points for the Hatters (6-8, 0-1). Chase Johnston scored 13 and Christiaan Jones 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51