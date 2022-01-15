McGhee scores Division I-best 48 as Liberty edges FGCU

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Darius McGhee scored a school-record 48 points, 37 in the second half, and Liberty edged Florida Gulf Coast 78-75 on Saturday night.

McGhee’s 48 points are the season high in Division I. He scored the first 13 points of the second half as the Flames erased a nine-point halftime deficit.

McGhee made 16 of 25 shots, including 8 of 14 3-pointers. He was 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.

Shiloh Robinson shot a perfect 7-for-7 from the field, scoring 16 points for the Flames (12-6, 3-0 Atlantic Sun).

Caleb Catto led the Eagles (11-7, 1-3) with 23 points.

