McKinnis leads Jackson State over Texas Southern 61-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Jayveous McKinnis recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds to carry Jackson State to a 61-58 win over Texas Southern on Monday.

Terence Lewis II had 19 points and seven rebounds for Jackson State (4-12, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

John Walker III had 13 points for Texas Southern (5-10, 3-3). John Jones added 12 points and Bryson Etienne had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

