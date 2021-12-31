McKoy leads Merrimack over Long Island 82-77

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Jordan McKoy had a career-high 21 points, on seven 3-pointers, as Merrimack edged past Long Island 82-77 on Friday.

Mikey Watkins had 16 points and six assists for Merrimack (7-8, 2-0 Northeast Conference). Jordan Minor and Malik Edmead each had 12 points.

Merrimack posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Ty Flowers had 23 points and five assists for the Sharks (3-9, 0-2). Isaac Kante and Eral Penn each had 18 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51