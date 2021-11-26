McRae carries UC Riverside over Florida A&M 60-49

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Callum McRae recorded 10 points and 16 rebounds to lead UC Riverside to a 60-49 win over Florida A&M on Friday.

Zyon Pullin had 17 points and eight rebounds for UC Riverside (5-2). Flynn Cameron added 12 points and six rebounds.

M.J. Randolph had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Rattlers (1-4). Jalen Speer added 11 points. Bryce Moragne had 10 points and eight rebounds.

