Meadows scores 22 to carry Portland past UIW 77-68

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Mike Meadows had 22 points as Portland beat Incarnate Word 77-68 on Sunday.

Meadows made all 10 of his foul shots.

Tyler Robertson had 16 points and seven rebounds for Portland (7-2). Chika Nduka added 10 points and seven rebounds. Chris Austin had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Johnny Hughes III had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (0-7), whose season-opening losing streak reached seven games. Drew Lutz added 15 points and eight assists. Godsgift ”GG” Ezedinma had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51